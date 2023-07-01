Diretório de Empresas
Rippey AI
    • Sobre

    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    Site
    2019
    Ano de Fundação
    52
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

