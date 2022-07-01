Diretório de Empresas
Ridgeline
Ridgeline Salários

O salário da Ridgeline varia de $93,465 em remuneração total por ano para Designer de Produto na faixa mais baixa a $241,200 para Gerente de Engenharia de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Ridgeline. Última atualização: 11/29/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $164K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Atendimento ao Cliente
$206K
Recursos Humanos
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Designer de Produto
$93.5K
Gerente de Produto
$141K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$169K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$241K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Ridgeline é Gerente de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $241,200. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Ridgeline é $164,000.

Outros Recursos

