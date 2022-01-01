Diretório de Empresas
Richemont Salários

O salário da Richemont varia de $18,384 em remuneração total por ano para Marketing in Hong Kong (SAR) na faixa mais baixa a $220,700 para Arquiteto de Soluções in Switzerland na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Richemont. Última atualização: 11/29/2025

Analista de Negócios
$48.6K
Cientista de Dados
$210K
Marketing
$18.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gerente de Produto
$144K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$125K
Engenheiro de Software
$162K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$117K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$221K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$54.6K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Richemont é Arquiteto de Soluções at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $220,700. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Richemont é $124,955.

