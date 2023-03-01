Rice University Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Rice University varia de $32,000 em remuneração total por ano para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais baixa a $97,013 para Gerente de Produto na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Rice University. Última atualização: 11/29/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $32K

Cientista de Pesquisa

Engenheiro Químico
Median $36K

Engenheiro de Pesquisa

Cientista de Dados
Median $40K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Research Assistant
Median $40K
Assistente Administrativo
$48.1K
Engenheiro Biomédico
$51.7K
Analista de Dados
$58.8K
Analista Financeiro
$77.4K
Engenheiro Geológico
$66.7K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$34.8K
Designer de Produto
$79.6K
Gerente de Produto
$97K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Rice University é Gerente de Produto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $97,013. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Rice University é $49,910.

