Ribbon Salários

O salário da Ribbon varia de $21,138 em remuneração total por ano para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais baixa a $152,235 para Analista de Dados na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Ribbon. Última atualização: 11/29/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $21.1K

Engenheiro de Redes

Gerente de Engenharia de Software
Median $59.4K
Atendimento ao Cliente
$71.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Dados
$152K
Engenheiro de Hardware
$58.8K
Recursos Humanos
$130K
Gerente de Produto
$59.6K
Recrutador
$109K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$83.6K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Ribbon é Analista de Dados at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $152,235. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Ribbon é $71,889.

Outros Recursos

