Reel FX
    Reel FX Animation has created animated content in feature films, television, and groundbreaking entertainment for over 25 years. That experience and passion for animation shines in every frame we produce. Our 500+ team in Dallas, Montréal, and Hollywood has perfected the art of cross-studio collaboration.Original films The Book of Life, Free Birds, and the latest, Rumble, illustrate our longstanding creative obsession. Our artists have received the most prestigious accolades in the industry, including Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Annie and Clio Awards.We are artists. We are collaborators. We are Reel FX.Our sister studios include ATK PLN, Flight School Studio and Lodge 26.

    reelfx.com
    Site
    1996
    Ano de Fundação
    350
    Nº de Funcionários
    $50M-$100M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

