PNC Salários

O salário da PNC varia de $47,760 em remuneração total por ano para Atendimento ao Cliente na faixa mais baixa a $218,900 para Jurídico na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da PNC. Última atualização: 11/27/2025

Engenheiro de Software
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Engenheiro de Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Engenheiro de Dados

Engenheiro de Confiabilidade de Site

Cientista de Dados
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Gerente de Produto
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Negócios
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Analista Financeiro
Median $105K
Gerente de Projeto
Median $90.5K
Analista de Cibersegurança
Median $75K
Analista de Dados
Median $105K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
Median $116K
Banqueiro de Investimento
Median $144K
Vendas
Median $110K
Designer de Produto
Median $123K
Contador
$66.7K
Assistente Administrativo
$70.4K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$98.5K
Atendimento ao Cliente
$47.8K
Gerente de Ciência de Dados
$186K
Recursos Humanos
$206K
Jurídico
$219K
Consultor de Gestão
$49.2K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$75.4K
Corretor de Imóveis
$116K
Recrutador
$79.6K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$159K

Arquiteto de Dados

Arquiteto de Segurança de Cloud

Gerente de Programa Técnico
$74.7K
Pesquisador de UX
$64.7K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na PNC é Jurídico at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $218,900. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na PNC é $102,856.

Outros Recursos

