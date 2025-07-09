Diretório de Empresas
Pluxee
Pluxee Salários

O salário da Pluxee varia de $16,108 em remuneração total por ano para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais baixa a $158,426 para Gerente de Produto na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Pluxee. Última atualização: 11/29/2025

Operações de Negócio
$39.8K
Gerente de Produto
$158K
Engenheiro de Software
$16.1K

Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Pluxee é Gerente de Produto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $158,426. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Pluxee é $39,781.

