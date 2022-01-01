Plus500 Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Plus500 varia de $48,847 em remuneração total por ano para Analista Financeiro na faixa mais baixa a $375,320 para Gerente de Engenharia de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Plus500. Última atualização: 11/29/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $122K
Analista Financeiro
$48.8K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$375K

Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Plus500 é Gerente de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $375,320. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Plus500 é $122,165.

