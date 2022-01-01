O salário da Plus500 varia de $48,847 em remuneração total por ano para Analista Financeiro na faixa mais baixa a $375,320 para Gerente de Engenharia de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Plus500. Última atualização: 11/29/2025
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plus500/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.