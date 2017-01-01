Diretório de Empresas
PKS & Company, P.A.
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre PKS & Company, P.A. que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    PKS & Company, P.A. is a premier financial services firm serving small to mid-sized businesses across the Delmarva Peninsula with offices in Salisbury, Ocean City, MD and Lewes, DE. We provide comprehensive solutions including audit, accounting, tax, computer services, retirement planning, and financial advisory through our partner, PKS Investment Advisors LLC. Our team of exceptional professionals combines expertise with personalized service, supporting clients' growth through innovative thinking and continuous education. We're committed to excellence, delivering strategic guidance that helps businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals.

    pkscpa.com
    Site
    1978
    Ano de Fundação
    91
    Nº de Funcionários
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para PKS & Company, P.A.

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • LinkedIn
    • Stripe
    • PayPal
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos