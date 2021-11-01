Diretório de Empresas
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Salários

O salário da Philip Morris International varia de $13,750 em remuneração total por ano para Contador na faixa mais baixa a $475,124 para Operações de Negócio na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Philip Morris International. Última atualização: 11/26/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $70K
Contador
$13.8K
Operações de Negócio
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Analista de Negócios
$38.9K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$206K
Operações de Atendimento ao Cliente
$23.3K
Analista de Dados
$47.6K
Gerente de Ciência de Dados
$267K
Analista Financeiro
$21.1K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Operações de Marketing
$82.3K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$47.1K
Gerente de Produto
$60.3K
Gerente de Projeto
$51.6K
Gerente de Propriedade
$120K
Recrutador
$92.4K
Vendas
$49.1K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$124K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$110K
Pesquisador de UX
$142K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Philip Morris International é Operações de Negócio at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $475,124. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Philip Morris International é $60,300.

Outros Recursos

