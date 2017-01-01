Diretório de Empresas
Phifer
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Phifer que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Phifer Incorporated: A leading American manufacturer specializing in premium insect screening solutions and innovative fabrics for indoor/outdoor applications. Our portfolio includes high-performance sun control textiles, elegant furniture fabrics, and precision-engineered aluminum wire and mesh products. For decades, we've combined technical expertise with design excellence to create products that enhance comfort, protect spaces, and deliver lasting value for residential and commercial environments.

    phifer.com
    Site
    1952
    Ano de Fundação
    486
    Nº de Funcionários
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Phifer

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Amazon
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos