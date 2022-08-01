Diretório de Empresas
Param Solutions
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Param Solutions que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    We are a Recruiting, Staffing and Talent Acquisition firm based out of Ashburn, VA. We specialize in providing outbound and inbound TA strategies to our small-medium clients in leading industry verticals like federal systems integrators and companies in the tech sector. With a CAGR of over 700% since 2010 and a three-year growth rate of 248% since 2012, we have been named to Inc's fastest-growing companies and Entrepreneur magazine's "Best Entrepreneur company"​.Our mantra at Param is "solving our customers toughest challenges"​ and our mission is multi-fold. We are passionate about helping our customers find talent on time and save them 60-80% of their hiring costs. Secondly, we are incredibly keen on recruiting and staffing our customer's projects with the best available talent using our decades of talent acquisition expertise and global footprint.We have partnered with various small-medium businesses (SMB) over the years and successfully delivered IT staffing, recruiting and talent acquisition solutions for their critical and time-sensitive missions.

    https://param-solutions.com
    Site
    2006
    Ano de Fundação
    45
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Param Solutions

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • DoorDash
    • Airbnb
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Facebook
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos