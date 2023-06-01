Diretório de Empresas
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Oregon Venture Fund que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Oregon Venture Fund is a successful venture capital fund that invests $15-20 million annually in promising startups and growth companies in Oregon and Southern Washington. It has created over 4,200 jobs and is backed by leaders in Oregon's business, technology, and entrepreneurial communities. Its largest investors include the State of Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, and Meyer Memorial Trust. OVF launched Oregon Venture Fund XII in 2018 to accommodate additional institutional investors and family offices.

    https://oregonventurefund.com
    Site
    2007
    Ano de Fundação
    124
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

