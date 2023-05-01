Diretório de Empresas
Orbital Energy Group
    • Sobre

    Orbital Energy Group provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the US and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities, and offers emergency restoration services. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries, enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries, and telecommunication services. It provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction.

    orbitalenergygroup.com
    Site
    1984
    Ano de Fundação
    1,329
    Nº de Funcionários
    $100M-$250M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

