OneMagnify Salários

O salário da OneMagnify varia de $69,650 em remuneração total por ano para Analista de Dados na faixa mais baixa a $115,000 para Cientista de Dados na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da OneMagnify. Última atualização: 11/28/2025

Cientista de Dados
Median $115K
Analista de Negócios
$106K
Analista de Dados
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Engenheiro de Software
$106K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na OneMagnify é Cientista de Dados com uma remuneração total anual de $115,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na OneMagnify é $106,149.

