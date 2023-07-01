Diretório de Empresas
New England Vascular Access
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre New England Vascular Access que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    NEVA is a company that specializes in vascular access device placement, particularly midline and peripherally inserted central catheters. They also offer internal jugular access for renal patients. NEVA stands out for their expertise and commitment to high-quality care. They provide various options for access, ensuring patients receive the appropriate device at the right time, resulting in minimal complications. Timely insertion of vascular devices in challenging cases reduces treatment delays and speeds up discharge. In long-term care, NEVA's services prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, prioritizing keeping residents in their facility.

    https://NEVascularAccess.com
    Site
    2017
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para New England Vascular Access

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos