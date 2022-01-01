Diretório de Empresas
Nelnet
Nelnet Salários

O salário da Nelnet varia de $60,000 em remuneração total por ano para Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) na faixa mais baixa a $146,000 para Arquiteto de Soluções na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Nelnet. Última atualização: 11/27/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $103K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Arquiteto de Soluções
Median $146K
Analista de Cibersegurança
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
Median $60K
Designer de Produto
$90.7K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$119K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Nelnet é Arquiteto de Soluções com uma remuneração total anual de $146,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Nelnet é $96,576.

Outros Recursos

