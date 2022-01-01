Health Insurance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Unique Perk Health Reimbursement Account - NCR makes an annual contribution of $1,000 if you have individual coverage or $2,000 if you cover family members

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Disability Insurance STD: 100% base salary first 6 weeks, 66 2/3% after; LTD: 50% of base up to $15k per month first 26 weeks, 66 2/3% after.

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 8 weeks

Roth 401k Offered by employer

401k 50% match on the first 10% of base salary 50% of company match vested after 2 years and 100% after 3 years.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. $500 for individuals, $1,000 for family members.

Vision Insurance Offered by EyeMed

Dental Insurance Offered by Cigna

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x annual base salary or $50,000, up to $1,200,000.

Life Insurance 1x annual base salary or $50,000, up to $1,200,000.

Business Travel Insurance 3x annual base salary.

Sick Time 5 days