Motorway Salários

O salário da Motorway varia de $49,609 em remuneração total por ano para Redator Publicitário na faixa mais baixa a $132,991 para Gerente de Engenharia de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Motorway. Última atualização: 11/23/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $112K
Designer de Produto
Median $91.3K
Redator Publicitário
$49.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Cientista de Dados
$123K
Gerente de Produto
$108K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$133K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Motorway é Gerente de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $132,991. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Motorway é $109,988.

