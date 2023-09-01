Maltego Technologies Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Maltego Technologies varia de $67,691 em remuneração total por ano para Atendimento ao Cliente na faixa mais baixa a $94,021 para Gerente de Produto na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Maltego Technologies. Última atualização: 11/23/2025

Atendimento ao Cliente
$67.7K
Gerente de Produto
$94K
Engenheiro de Software
$79K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Maltego Technologies é Gerente de Produto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $94,021. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Maltego Technologies é $79,000.

