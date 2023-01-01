Diretório de Empresas
Luma Health
Luma Health Salários

O salário da Luma Health varia de $100,500 em remuneração total por ano para Recursos Humanos na faixa mais baixa a $184,075 para Engenheiro de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Luma Health. Última atualização: 11/26/2025

Recursos Humanos
$101K
Engenheiro de Software
$184K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$127K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Luma Health é Engenheiro de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $184,075. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Luma Health é $127,400.

