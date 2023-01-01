Diretório de Empresas
Kohler
Kohler Salários

O salário da Kohler varia de $58,800 em remuneração total por ano para Gerente de Programa na faixa mais baixa a $170,850 para Gerente de Programa Técnico na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Kohler. Última atualização: 11/25/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $80K
Engenheiro Mecânico
Median $94.8K
Analista de Negócios
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Cientista de Dados
$115K
Designer de Produto
$164K
Gerente de Produto
$139K
Gerente de Programa
$58.8K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$144K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$171K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Kohler é Gerente de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $170,850. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Kohler é $114,570.

Outros Recursos

