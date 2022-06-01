Kodak Alaris Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Kodak Alaris varia de $62,685 em remuneração total por ano para Engenheiro de Hardware na faixa mais baixa a $120,600 para Assuntos Regulatórios na faixa mais alta.

Engenheiro de Hardware
$62.7K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$84.6K
Assuntos Regulatórios
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Engenheiro de Software
Median $100K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Kodak Alaris é Assuntos Regulatórios at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $120,600. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Kodak Alaris é $92,288.

