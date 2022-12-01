Diretório de Empresas
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Salários

O salário da Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory varia de $93,100 em remuneração total por ano para Analista Financeiro na faixa mais baixa a $177,885 para Gerente de Programa na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Última atualização: 11/26/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $136K

Engenheiro de Machine Learning

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Engenheiro de Sistemas

Cientista de Pesquisa

Pesquisador de IA

Engenheiro de Software de Sistemas Embarcados

Cientista de Dados
Median $148K
Engenheiro Aeroespacial
Median $156K

Engenheiro de Hardware
Median $135K

Engenheiro de Hardware Embarcado

Engenheiro Mecânico
Median $150K
Engenheiro Elétrico
Median $135K
Analista de Cibersegurança
Median $130K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
Median $115K
Designer de Produto
Median $140K
Gerente de Projeto
Median $173K
Engenheiro Biomédico
$99.7K
Gerente de Operações de Negócio
$164K
Engenheiro Civil
$149K
Engenheiro de Controle
$129K
Analista de Dados
$130K
Analista Financeiro
$93.1K
Recursos Humanos
$111K
Engenheiro de Materiais
$149K
Gerente de Produto
$154K
Gerente de Programa
$178K
Recrutador
$109K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$159K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$127K
Capitalista de Risco
$101K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory é Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $177,885. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory é $135,500.

Outros Recursos

