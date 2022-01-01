Joby Aviation Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Joby Aviation varia de $109,450 em remuneração total por ano para Recrutador na faixa mais baixa a $308,450 para Gerente de Programa na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Joby Aviation. Última atualização: 11/26/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $175K

Engenheiro de Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Engenheiro Mecânico
Median $175K
Engenheiro de Hardware
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Engenheiro Aeroespacial
$298K
Cientista de Dados
$220K
Engenheiro Elétrico
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Médico
$131K
Designer de Produto
$199K
Gerente de Programa
$308K
Recrutador
$109K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$109K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$152K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Joby Aviation é Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $308,450. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Joby Aviation é $175,000.

