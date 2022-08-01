Diretório de Empresas
JASCI
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre JASCI que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    JASCI Software boasts a recognized team of industry leaders helping your company implement warehouse management technology to stay ahead of the competition.We built a new class of supply-chain acceleration software from the ground-up, tailored to meet the needs of omni-channel logistics via the cloud. Our platform is highly scalable, offering new user experiences and new capabilities to truly compete in today's markets, without months and years of high implementation costs and customized software. With JASCI, it's easy to manage your warehouse & supply-chain operations, see the information you care about in one place and use it to make smarter, faster and better‑informed decisions.JASCI is a flexible multi-tenant, multi-company and multi-lingual platform that can be easily configured and customized with our Smart Task Engine, to eliminate those costly, unwanted modifications.We partnered with leading companies such as IBM to embed world-class analytics, dashboards & reporting with Watson Analytics.Our software is available on a public and private cloud basis and built on a high-availability, secure and scalable platform.

    http://www.jascicloud.com
    Site
    2015
    Ano de Fundação
    60
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para JASCI

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos