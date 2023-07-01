Diretório de Empresas
Integrative Health Centers
    • Sobre

    Integrative Health Centers (IHC) offers comprehensive psychiatry, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to address barriers to quality care. They use a combination of in-person and telemedicine patient encounters through partnerships. Partner sites can integrate IHC's specialties into their clinic operations using IHC's telehealth platform, improving patient care and revenue opportunities. IHC's flexible model improves access, coordination, and continuity of care for managing chronic conditions effectively.

    http://www.integrativehealthcenterstennessee.com
    Site
    2019
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    Nº de Funcionários
    $0-$1M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

