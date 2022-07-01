Diretório de Empresas
Infront X
Trabalha aqui? Reivindicar sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Infront X que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Infront X, a digital media company focused on the way data science and technology can create more personal experiences for users while growing audiences for content owners, bridges the gap between storytelling and technology, creating digital platforms and experiences to help global brands engage with audiences and monetize their investments. Infront X works with many of the biggest names in sports, media, entertainment, and active lifestyle, using data-driven insights to cater to audience passions and empower businesses to make millions of lasting impressions. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Infront X is proud of the impact it has helped create for elite organizations like the PGA TOUR, NASCAR, FOX, Chelsea FC, AS Roma, the International Ski Federation and the International Basketball Federation, among countless others.

    infrontx.com
    Site
    2008
    Ano de Fundação
    210
    # de Funcionários
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados em sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscrever-se em ofertas verificadas.Você receberá o detalhamento das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido por reCAPTCHA e a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Infront X

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos