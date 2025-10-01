Diretório de Empresas
A remuneração de Gerente de Engenharia de Software in Greater Austin Area na Indeed varia de $289K por year para TDM3 a $893K por year para TDM6. O pacote de remuneração in Greater Austin Area mediano por year totaliza $403K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Indeed. Última atualização: 10/1/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
TDM3
Manager
$289K
$179K
$95K
$15.6K
TDM4
Senior Manager
$403K
$203K
$175K
$25.8K
TDM5
Director
$525K
$249K
$236K
$40.8K
TDM6
Senior Director
$893K
$273K
$563K
$57K
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ação
RSU

Na Indeed, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ANO 1

33.3%

ANO 2

33.4%

ANO 3

Tipo de Ação
RSU

Na Indeed, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:

  • 33.3% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% adquire no 2nd-ANO (8.32% trimestral)

  • 33.4% adquire no 3rd-ANO (8.35% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



