  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Software

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed Engenheiro de Software Salários em Greater Austin Area

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Greater Austin Area na Indeed varia de $110K por year para L0 a $546K por year para L5. O pacote de remuneração in Greater Austin Area mediano por year totaliza $280K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Indeed. Última atualização: 10/1/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L0
(Nível Iniciante)
$110K
$105K
$0
$4.5K
L1
Software Engineer I
$144K
$112K
$22.6K
$8.9K
L2
Software Engineer II
$202K
$137K
$52.7K
$11.8K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$255K
$155K
$78.6K
$21.2K
$160K

Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Salários de Estágio

Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ação
RSU

Na Indeed, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ANO 1

33.3%

ANO 2

33.4%

ANO 3

Tipo de Ação
RSU

Na Indeed, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:

  • 33.3% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% adquire no 2nd-ANO (8.32% trimestral)

  • 33.4% adquire no 3rd-ANO (8.35% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Títulos Incluídos

Enviar Novo Título

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Engenheiro de Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Engenheiro de Dados

Engenheiro de Software de Produção

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na Indeed in Greater Austin Area é uma remuneração total anual de $546,135. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Indeed para a função de Engenheiro de Software in Greater Austin Area é $263,000.

