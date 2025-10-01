A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Greater Austin Area na Indeed varia de $110K por year para L0 a $546K por year para L5. O pacote de remuneração in Greater Austin Area mediano por year totaliza $280K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Indeed. Última atualização: 10/1/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L0
$110K
$105K
$0
$4.5K
L1
$144K
$112K
$22.6K
$8.9K
L2
$202K
$137K
$52.7K
$11.8K
L2-II
$255K
$155K
$78.6K
$21.2K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Indeed, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ANO 1
33.3%
ANO 2
33.4%
ANO 3
Na Indeed, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33.3% adquire no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire no 2nd-ANO (8.32% trimestral)
33.4% adquire no 3rd-ANO (8.35% trimestral)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
