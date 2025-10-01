Tipo de Ação

RSU

Na Indeed, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

25 % adquire no 1st - ANO ( 25.00 % anual )

25 % adquire no 2nd - ANO ( 6.25 % trimestral )

25 % adquire no 3rd - ANO ( 6.25 % trimestral )

25 % adquire no 4th - ANO ( 6.25 % trimestral )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.