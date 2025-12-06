Diretório de Empresas
ImmoScout24
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Gerente de Engenharia de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Gerente de Engenharia de Software

ImmoScout24 Gerente de Engenharia de Software Salários

O pacote de remuneração in Germany mediano de Gerente de Engenharia de Software na ImmoScout24 totaliza €111K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da ImmoScout24. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
ImmoScout24
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total por ano
$128K
Nível
-
Salário base
$111K
Stock (/yr)
$6.8K
Bônus
$10.2K
Anos na empresa
7 Anos
Anos de exp
18 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na ImmoScout24?
Últimos Salários Enviados
AdicionarAdicionar CompAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas

Contribuir

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Inscreva-se para receber Gerente de Engenharia de Software ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Engenharia de Software na ImmoScout24 in Germany é uma remuneração total anual de €121,739. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na ImmoScout24 para a função de Gerente de Engenharia de Software in Germany é €104,904.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para ImmoScout24

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/immoscout24/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.