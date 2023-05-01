Diretório de Empresas
IMMI
Principais Insights
    Sobre

    IMMI is a global company that designs, tests, and manufactures advanced safety systems for various sectors, including automotive, commercial, industrial, military, and emergency response vehicles. Founded in 1961, IMMI has grown into a world-class headquarters on a 70-acre campus in Westfield, Ind., with facilities in North America, Mexico, China, and Europe. The company's ongoing dedication to "Bringing Safety to People" is reflected in its innovative customized safety solutions, which are found on school buses, motorcoaches, and child restraints.

    http://www.imminet.com
    Site
    1961
    Ano de Fundação
    3,001
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1B-$10B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

