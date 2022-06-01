Diretório de Empresas
iMerit Technology
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre iMerit Technology que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Site
    2012
    Ano de Fundação
    5,500
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1B-$10B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para iMerit Technology

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos