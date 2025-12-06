Diretório de Empresas
IMC
IMC Cientista de Dados Salários

A remuneração de Cientista de Dados in United States na IMC varia de $247K por year para L1 a $242K por year para L3. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $200K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da IMC. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimos Salários Enviados
Quais são os níveis de carreira na IMC?

Títulos Incluídos

Pesquisador Quantitativo

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Cientista de Dados na IMC in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $725,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na IMC para a função de Cientista de Dados in United States é $275,000.

Outros Recursos

