A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na IHS Markit varia de $99.2K por year para Software Engineer a $136K por year para Senior Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $135K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da IHS Markit. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.