A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na IHS Markit varia de $99.2K por year para Software Engineer a $136K por year para Senior Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $135K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da IHS Markit. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Nível Iniciante)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Últimos Salários Enviados
Salários de Estágio

Quais são os níveis de carreira na IHS Markit?

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na IHS Markit in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $165,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na IHS Markit para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United States é $124,323.

Outros Recursos

