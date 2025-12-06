Diretório de Empresas
IHS Markit
IHS Markit Gerente de Produto Salários

O pacote de remuneração in Canada mediano de Gerente de Produto na IHS Markit totaliza SGD 135K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da IHS Markit. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
Total por ano
$105K
Nível
hidden
Salário base
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$14.5K
Anos na empresa
2-4 Anos
Anos de exp
5-10 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na IHS Markit?
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Salários de Estágio

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Produto na IHS Markit in Canada é uma remuneração total anual de SGD 220,423. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na IHS Markit para a função de Gerente de Produto in Canada é SGD 135,433.

Outros Recursos

