IDEX Salários

O salário da IDEX varia de $54,707 em remuneração total por ano para Engenheiro Mecânico na faixa mais baixa a $332,000 para Gerente de Produto na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da IDEX. Última atualização: 11/24/2025

Gerente de Produto
Median $332K
Recursos Humanos
$120K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na IDEX é Gerente de Produto com uma remuneração total anual de $332,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na IDEX é $119,749.

