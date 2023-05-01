Diretório de Empresas
HHA eXchange
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre HHA eXchange que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    Site
    2008
    Ano de Fundação
    751
    Nº de Funcionários
    $100M-$250M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para HHA eXchange

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Tesla
    • PayPal
    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos