Diretório de Empresas
Health Catalyst
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa

Health Catalyst Salários

O salário da Health Catalyst varia de $63,680 em remuneração total por ano para Gerente de Programa Técnico na faixa mais baixa a $182,000 para Gerente de Engenharia de Software na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Health Catalyst. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Engenheiro de Software
Median $128K
Gerente de Produto
Median $143K
Cientista de Dados
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Analista de Negócios
$83.6K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Gerente de Projeto
Median $120K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
Median $182K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$63.7K
Não encontra seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários em nossa página de remuneração ou adicione seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Health Catalyst é Gerente de Engenharia de Software com uma remuneração total anual de $182,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Health Catalyst é $120,000.

Vagas em Destaque

    Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Health Catalyst

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos