Harvard University
  • Postdoctoral Fellow

  • Todos os Salários de Postdoctoral Fellow

Harvard University Postdoctoral Fellow Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano de Postdoctoral Fellow na Harvard University totaliza $76K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Harvard University. Última atualização: 12/1/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Harvard University
Postdoctoral Fellow
Cambridge, MA
Total por ano
$76K
Nível
-
Salário base
$76K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bônus
$0
Anos na empresa
1 Ano
Anos de exp
1 Ano
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Harvard University?
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Postdoctoral Fellow na Harvard University in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $96,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Harvard University para a função de Postdoctoral Fellow in United States é $76,000.

Outros Recursos

