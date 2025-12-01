Diretório de Empresas
Gusto
Gusto Gerente de Engenharia de Software Salários

A remuneração de Gerente de Engenharia de Software in United States na Gusto varia de $336K por year para PE L4 a $425K por year para PE L5. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $420K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Gusto. Última atualização: 12/1/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
PE L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PE L4
$336K
$222K
$115K
$0
PE L5
$425K
$265K
$160K
$0
PE L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Cronograma de Aquisição

20%

ANO 1

20%

ANO 2

20%

ANO 3

20%

ANO 4

20%

ANO 5

Tipo de Ação
Options

Na Gusto, Options estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 5 anos:

  • 20% adquire no 1st-ANO (20.00% anual)

  • 20% adquire no 2nd-ANO (1.67% mensal)

  • 20% adquire no 3rd-ANO (1.67% mensal)

  • 20% adquire no 4th-ANO (1.67% mensal)

  • 20% adquire no 5th-ANO (1.67% mensal)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ação
Options

Na Gusto, Options estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (2.08% mensal)

  • 25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (2.08% mensal)

  • 25% adquire no 4th-ANO (2.08% mensal)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Gerente de Engenharia de Software na Gusto in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $577,500. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Gusto para a função de Gerente de Engenharia de Software in United States é $400,000.

