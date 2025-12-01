A remuneração de Gerente de Produto in United States na Gusto varia de $199K por year para L2 a $393K por year para L4. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $399K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Gusto. Última atualização: 12/1/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$199K
$165K
$33.8K
$0
L3
$241K
$170K
$63.7K
$7.8K
L4
$393K
$213K
$150K
$29K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
20%
ANO 1
20%
ANO 2
20%
ANO 3
20%
ANO 4
20%
ANO 5
Na Gusto, Options estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 5 anos:
20% adquire no 1st-ANO (20.00% anual)
20% adquire no 2nd-ANO (1.67% mensal)
20% adquire no 3rd-ANO (1.67% mensal)
20% adquire no 4th-ANO (1.67% mensal)
20% adquire no 5th-ANO (1.67% mensal)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Gusto, Options estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (2.08% mensal)
25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (2.08% mensal)
25% adquire no 4th-ANO (2.08% mensal)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
