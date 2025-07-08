Diretório de Empresas
Guerbet
Guerbet Salários

O salário da Guerbet varia de $11,968 em remuneração total por ano para Assistente Administrativo na faixa mais baixa a $75,620 para Recursos Humanos na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Guerbet. Última atualização: 11/23/2025

Assistente Administrativo
$12K
Cientista de Dados
$42.8K
Recursos Humanos
$75.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Guerbet é Recursos Humanos at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $75,620. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Guerbet é $42,757.

Outros Recursos

