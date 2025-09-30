Diretório de Empresas
Grid Dynamics
A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Tricity na Grid Dynamics varia de PLN 73.3K por year para T1 a PLN 190K por year para T3. O pacote de remuneração in Tricity mediano por year totaliza PLN 72.9K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Grid Dynamics. Última atualização: 9/30/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Nível Iniciante)
PLN 73.3K
PLN 73.3K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
T3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 190K
PLN 190K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN 599K

Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Salários de Estágio

Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ação
Options

Na Grid Dynamics, Options estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)



Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Engenheiro de Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Engenheiro de Dados

Engenheiro DevOps

Perguntas Frequentes

Grid Dynamics in Tricity Engenheiro de Software职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬PLN 292,110。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Grid Dynamics in Tricity Engenheiro de Software职位的年度总薪酬中位数为PLN 149,800。

