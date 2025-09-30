A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Tricity na Grid Dynamics varia de PLN 73.3K por year para T1 a PLN 190K por year para T3. O pacote de remuneração in Tricity mediano por year totaliza PLN 72.9K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Grid Dynamics. Última atualização: 9/30/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
T1
PLN 73.3K
PLN 73.3K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
T3
PLN 190K
PLN 190K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Grid Dynamics, Options estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
