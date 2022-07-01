Gorgias Salários

O salário da Gorgias varia de $92,063 em remuneração total por ano para Sucesso do Cliente in France na faixa mais baixa a $199,000 para Marketing in United States na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Gorgias. Última atualização: 11/23/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
