Gorgias Salários

O salário da Gorgias varia de $92,063 em remuneração total por ano para Sucesso do Cliente in France na faixa mais baixa a $199,000 para Marketing in United States na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Gorgias. Última atualização: 11/23/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $115K
Chefe de Gabinete
$197K
Sucesso do Cliente
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Marketing
$199K
Gerente de Parceiros
$132K
Designer de Produto
$135K
Gerente de Produto
$113K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$128K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Gorgias é Marketing at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $199,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Gorgias é $130,072.

