Freedom Electronics
    Freedom Electronics provides quality parts and new products for the Retail Petroleum Market and independent station owners. They specialize in remanufacturing parts for Gilbarco, Tokheim, Wayne, and Verifone, and engineer alternate solutions to OEM products. They offer quick, reliable service at competitive prices, same-day shipping, and free technical support by phone. They also buy and sell used equipment and distribute new items such as printers, bar-code scanners, and outdoor EMV compliance kits.

    freedomelectronics.com
    1998
    126
    $10M-$50M
