Fetch Engenheiro de Software Salários

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Fetch varia de $111K por year para Software Engineer I a $205K por year para Staff Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano por year totaliza $150K. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Fetch. Última atualização: 12/5/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bônus
Software Engineer I
(Nível Iniciante)
$111K
$109K
$2K
$0
Software Engineer II
$144K
$141K
$2.8K
$0
Software Engineer III
$146K
$146K
$0
$0
Software Engineer IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ver 3 Mais Níveis
Últimos Salários Enviados
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Tag

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bônus
Salários de Estágio

Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Na Fetch, Concessões de ações/participação estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% adquire no 2nd-ANO (2.08% mensal)

  • 25% adquire no 3rd-ANO (2.08% mensal)

  • 25% adquire no 4th-ANO (2.08% mensal)



Títulos Incluídos

Enviar Novo Título

Engenheiro de Machine Learning

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Dados

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na Fetch in United States é uma remuneração total anual de $230,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Fetch para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United States é $150,000.

