Diretório de Empresas
Fathom5
Trabalha Aqui? Reivindique Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Fathom5 que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipes, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Fathom5 is an industrial technology company serving government and commercial clients with a focus on the maritime sector. Our projects vary widely in terms of scope, project requirements, and client base, but are unified by the same driving mission: to create technology that advances global industrial operations to better serve the citizens those industries were built for. We build Brilliant Machines that bridge the gap between heavy industry machinery and the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Furthermore, our technology is built security-first, meaning that we test the security of the system throughout the entire build phase to ensure that security isn't just an add-on, it is a core component of the system itself

    https://fathom5.co
    Site
    2018
    Ano de Fundação
    45
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Inscreva-se para receber ofertas.Você receberá o detalhamento da remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site é protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pelas Política de Privacidade e Termos de Serviço do Google se aplicam.

    Vagas em Destaque

      Nenhuma vaga em destaque encontrada para Fathom5

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • Microsoft
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos