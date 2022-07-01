Diretório de Empresas
ExamSoft
    • Sobre

    ExamSoft offers a market-leading exam management and analytics platform that delivers powerful, actionable data to assess learning outcomes and improve learning, engagement, and retention. Its software suite enables clients to efficiently and practically administer exams and analyze resulting data to improve curricular design, test design, and accreditation compliance. ExamSoft has served hundreds of prominent institutions for more than 18 years and has successfully administered millions of exams.

    https://examsoft.com
    Site
    1998
    Ano de Fundação
    210
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

